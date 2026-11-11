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New Osh airport terminal to handle 1,200 passengers per hour

17:49, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Construction of the new terminal at Osh International Airport, covering 25,000 square meters, is expected to be completed in January–February 2027. The facility will be able to handle around 1,200 passengers per hour, including domestic flights. Manasbek Samidinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

Construction of the new terminal complex began on April 25, 2025. The building covers more than 25,000 square meters.

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The main construction work is nearing completion. Flooring is approximately 90 percent complete, while low-voltage systems are about 70 percent complete. Glazing and facade work are still underway.

Equipment for the terminal has already been delivered.

The estimated construction cost is $40–45 million.

The new terminal will feature a business lounge, a prayer room and dedicated ablution facilities. Children’s play areas are also planned.

The project includes two boarding gates.

Meanwhile, reconstruction of the runway continues separately. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. Until then, the airport will continue to receive and dispatch aircraft.

According to Samidinov, the upgraded infrastructure will improve aircraft handling and expand the airport’s operational capacity once the work is completed.

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