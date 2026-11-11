First Kyrgyz-Belarusian Regional Forum held in Minsk

The first Kyrgyz-Belarusian Regional Forum was held in Minsk, aimed at expanding direct trade, economic, social and humanitarian ties between the two countries. The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandr Terekhov.

Roadmap through 2030 and tasks for the regions

The meeting participants emphasized that the forum was the result of agreements reached during reciprocal visits by the heads of government of the two countries. The primary objective of interregional cooperation is to flesh out the roadmap for the development of trade and economic collaboration through 2030 with concrete joint projects.

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Erlist Akunbekov invited Belarusian businesses to take part in implementing comprehensive regional development programs in Kyrgyzstan, taking into account the economic specialization of each region. He instructed local authorities to work with their Belarusian counterparts to identify interested companies, select sites for joint production facilities and prepare specific investment proposals.

Agreements signed and sister-city ties established

Delegations from Kyrgyz regions and cities were offered a program showcasing the production capabilities of their Belarusian partners. Following the first forum, the sides signed a package of strategic documents, including:

an agreement on cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technical, and social affairs;

a memorandum of understanding;

an action plan for 2027–2028 to implement the cooperation agreement;

an action plan (roadmap) for 2027–2029 to develop cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian fields;

a memorandum on establishing sister-city relations;

a roadmap for 2027–2029 to develop cooperation in the economy, trade, culture, education and tourism.

The roadmap for cooperation through 2030 provides for active industrial cooperation, supplies of agricultural and municipal machinery, and joint processing of agricultural products.