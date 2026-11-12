Water leak at plant floods yards of 11 houses in Osh

Water has flooded the yards of 11 houses in the village of Toloikon in Osh. Emergency crews and special equipment are working at the scene, the Osh City Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the department, water seeped out from beneath the foundation of the retaining wall of a water storage basin at Alaberdi crushing and screening plant. It then flowed into the yards of nearby houses.

More than 20 emergency personnel and six pieces of special equipment have been deployed to the site.

Rescuers are currently pumping out the water and taking measures to prevent the flooding from spreading further.