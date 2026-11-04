Ukraine war will end in coming months, Alexander Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko predicted that the war in Ukraine will end in the coming months. He made the statement while addressing the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to Lukashenko, Ukraine could have reached a peace agreement within weeks in 2022, but the opportunity was missed due to the position of the United Kingdom and Western arms supplies.

"The war in Ukraine will end in the coming months. This is my personal opinion. That's it: there is no strength left, no resources, and everyone is tired,” he said.

In his view, even European countries are beginning to understand where the escalation originated.

The Belarusian leader added that Minsk was ready to host negotiations on Ukraine, but without any mediation.

"If you want to reach an agreement (I am addressing those who want to negotiate), please come. Come to Minsk. Anywhere you like — at the President Hotel or the Palace of Independence — I will make everything available. Come, as we did once before, and we will negotiate,” Lukashenko said.

Earlier, U. S. President Donald Trump also said that the conflict in Ukraine was approaching its end.