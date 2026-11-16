Two cable car lines planned in Osh city

Two modern cable car lines are planned for the city of Osh. One route could run along Ak-Buura River, connecting the Yugo-Vostok microdistrict with Navoi Park. The second could start from Kerme-Too Mountain, the City Hall reported.

Specialists from Austrian company Doppelmayr, French company Ammandy and Chinese construction companies have arrived in Osh to discuss the project.

Mayor Zhanarbek Akaev, together with representatives of municipal services and foreign specialists, held an on-site meeting. The participants inspected potential construction sites and discussed the project’s main areas.

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The parties are currently holding negotiations and working out the details. If preparatory work and approval procedures are completed as planned, construction of the cable car lines is expected to begin in spring 2027.

According to the City Hall, the project is aimed at developing Osh’s tourism potential and attracting more visitors.