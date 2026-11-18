The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan (Zhogorku Kenesh) today approved in its third reading a bill ratifying an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus on the rules governing the stay of citizens of the two countries.

Under the agreement, Kyrgyz citizens temporarily staying in Belarus and Belarusian citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan will be exempt from mandatory registration at their place of stay for up to 30 calendar days.

The agreement was signed on September 29, 2025, during an official visit to Belarus by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the explanatory note, implementation of the agreement will simplify travel between the two countries and help promote economic, tourism and other ties.