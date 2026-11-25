President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador Steven Gillen, who presented his credentials. The sides discussed economic cooperation, attracting U.S. investment and implementing joint projects, the presidential press service reported.

At the start of the meeting, Japarov congratulated the diplomat on beginning his mission in Kyrgyzstan and noted that the two countries were marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The president said Kyrgyzstan highly valued the support provided by the United States during the early years of its independence and was interested in taking bilateral relations to a new level.

Japarov also highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to develop cooperation with Central Asia.

The sides focused in particular on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation in banking and finance, mining and energy.

The president spoke about the results of his working visits to the United States in 2026 and stressed the importance of continuing joint projects with American companies, including Boeing and Wabtec.

For his part, Ambassador Steven Gillen gave a positive assessment of Kyrgyzstan’s economic development and expressed U.S. interest in expanding the partnership.

He also noted the implementation of joint economic projects and voiced hope for further progress in trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The diplomat congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to work closely with the country on this international platform.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening Kyrgyzstan—USA relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.