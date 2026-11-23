Sanction-related risks in Kyrgyzstan’s banking and cryptocurrency sectors pose a serious threat to the country’s international reputation and could negatively impact its ability to attract foreign investment. U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie said in an interview with Maxim Poletaev.

The diplomat commented on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank and the risk of secondary sanctions affecting Kyrgyz businesses.

According to Lesslie Viguerie, the United States has repeatedly discussed the issue with the Kyrgyz government. While certain measures have already been taken, Washington considers them insufficient.

The Ambassador noted that the financial sector and cryptocurrency-related operations are of particular concern.

Viguerie stressed that the alleged use of Kyrgyzstan's financial system to circumvent international sanctions creates reputational risks for the country as a whole.

In his assessment, the consequences extend beyond companies directly affected by restrictions to other banks and businesses as well.

Foreign investors have to factor in additional risks when considering operations in Kyrgyzstan. Potential sanctions compliance issues could complicate international payments and make the country less attractive to foreign businesses.

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At the same time, the diplomat positively assessed certain steps taken by the Kyrgyz authorities to reduce sanctions risks, but stressed that he expected further action.

On January 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on a Kyrgyz bank. The U.S. authorities accused the financial institution of facilitating cross-border transactions on behalf of Russia's sanctioned Promsvyazbank.

Subsequently, Western sanctions also affected certain participants in Kyrgyzstan's cryptocurrency market.

The Kyrgyz authorities, in turn, have stated that they are taking measures to prevent the country's financial system from being used to circumvent sanctions. These include tighter scrutiny of banking transactions, enhanced customer identification procedures and closer monitoring of companies posing sanctions-related risks.

Despite these measures, the U.S. ambassador's remarks indicate that compliance with international sanctions remains an important issue in Kyrgyzstan–U.S. economic relations.