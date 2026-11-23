Unpredictable government procedures and a lack of transparency in the business environment remain obstacles to attracting U.S. investment to Kyrgyzstan. U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie said in an interview with Maxim Poletaev.

According to the diplomat, foreign companies attach particular importance to stable legislation, predictable decisions by government agencies and protection of invested capital.

He noted that U.S. investors carefully assess not only potential returns but also the conditions under which they would have to operate.

Viguerie pointed to the experience of American companies already operating in Kyrgyzstan, including Caterpillar, John Deere, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

In his view, treating existing investors fairly and transparently could help attract new companies to the country. Potential partners assess the investment climate partly by observing how the state interacts with businesses that have already invested in the economy.

The ambassador also addressed the public procurement system.

He stressed that U.S. companies are primarily concerned with transparency in tender procedures and equal conditions for competition.

According to Viguerie, businesses are not afraid to compete with other market participants but want to be confident that all bidders for government contracts have equal opportunities.

The diplomat also noted that Kyrgyzstan’s relatively small market and difficulties with certain administrative procedures could complicate investment decisions.

At the same time, he positively assessed the country’s economic changes in recent years and the growing interest of U.S. companies in operating in Kyrgyzstan.

In his view, further improvements to the investment climate depend primarily on establishing stable, transparent and predictable rules for businesses.