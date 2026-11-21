The new U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Steven Gillen, presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meder Abakirov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, with a particular focus on expanding trade and economic ties and advancing joint projects.

Following the talks, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

The new U.S. Ambassador, Steven Gillen, was sworn in on November 14. He succeeds Lesslie Viguerie, who had led the United States diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan since 2022.