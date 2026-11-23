Lesslie Viguerie has completed his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan after nearly four years in office. He has been succeeded by Steven Gillen, who presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on November 21.

Viguerie’s departure became known in late September 2026, when the U.S. Embassy published a farewell video in which the diplomat reflected on his work and memories of Kyrgyzstan.

In an interview with Maxim Poletaev, published on November 23, Lesslie Viguerie also spoke about his upcoming departure.

During the interview, he highlighted significant changes in Kyrgyzstan’s economy, growing interest among U.S. companies in the local market, and prospects for cooperation in transport, logistics and aviation.

One of the projects he said he would like to see implemented was the development of Kyrgyzstan as a regional aviation hub.

He also expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan and the United States would conclude an Open Skies agreement, which could expand opportunities for American companies in the aviation sector.

Lesslie Viguerie had headed the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan since 2022.

New Ambassador Steven Gillen took his oath of office on November 14, 2026. On November 21, he presented copies of his credentials to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

Gillen is a career U.S. diplomat who previously served at American embassies in Belarus, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also held senior positions at the U.S. Department of State dealing with Middle Eastern affairs, security and human rights.

From February 2021 to June 2024, he served as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and was involved in efforts to secure the release of U.S. citizens detained abroad.