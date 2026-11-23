The Sulaiman-Too National Historical and Archaeological Museum Complex in Osh will be temporarily closed to visitors starting November 23 due to renovation work, the complex’s administration announced.

The reconstruction project includes upgrading the lighting system, renovating the museum, and repairing pedestrian paths and roads around the mountain. It also includes landscaping the area at the foot of Sulaiman-Too and planting ornamental trees.

Earlier, Culture Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev said that a $12 million tender had been announced for the World Bank-funded project. The Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) has been appointed responsible for its implementation.

The museum administration calls on residents and visitors to Osh to take the temporary restrictions with understanding.