Operations of several international drug trafficking channels dismantled

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic, in coordination with the State Customs Service, has dismantled an organized international drug trafficking group involved in the supply of large quantities of marijuana from Southeast Asia to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Authorities identified a well-established drug trafficking ring—composed of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic—that was engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of narcotics within the country.

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Furthermore, as part of criminal investigations initiated under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the activities of several transnational drug trafficking groups—involved in the sale of narcotics, including synthetic substances, within the Kyrgyz Republic—were uncovered and halted.

As a result of these operations, synthetic drugs (mephedrone), hashish, and marijuana were seized from illicit circulation; the total value of the confiscated substances exceeds 15 million soms. Four citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been detained on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and placed in an SCNS pretrial detention center.

Investigative and operational measures are currently ongoing to identify other individuals involved and to establish all the circumstances of these crimes.