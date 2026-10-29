Number of workers from China, Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan rises more than fivefold

Over the past five years, Kyrgyzstan’s quota for foreign workers has increased sixfold, reaching 100,000 people. Chinese citizens account for the largest share. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration told 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the quota stood at just over 16,000 people in 2022 and 2023. It was raised to 25,000 in 2024, then to 52,000, before surging to 100,000 in 2026.

Chinese citizens receive the largest number of work permits. Ministry data show that their numbers have grown annually, increasing more than fivefold over the past two years. A similar trend has been observed among Pakistani citizens.

The number of permits issued to Bangladeshi citizens has followed a different pattern: after a sharp increase in 2025, the figure declined in 2026.

Citizens of India and Uzbekistan also account for a notable share of foreign workers receiving permits in Kyrgyzstan. As of October 1, 2026, they had been issued 2,652 and 2,182 permits, respectively. The figures for these two countries have remained relatively stable in recent years.

In previous years, Kyrgyzstan also issued work permits to Turkish citizens: 1,892 in 2022 and 1,480 in 2024. In 2022, 303 permits were issued to South Korean citizens. Neither country appears on this year’s list of permit recipients.

Ministry explains increase in foreign worker quota by economic needs

First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Arlen Aliyasov said the quota for foreign workers is determined based on applications from employers, the needs of different economic sectors and the possibility of filling vacancies with Kyrgyz citizens.

According to Aliyasov, foreign specialists are needed for major infrastructure and investment projects, as well as in industry, mining, metallurgy and garment manufacturing, where there is a shortage of skilled workers.

"The annual quota must be determined on the basis of objectively confirmed demand for foreign labor, while balancing employers’ interests, protecting the domestic labor market and creating favorable conditions for investment,” Aliyasov said.

The ministry believes that the effectiveness of the quotas and their role in addressing labor shortages should be assessed annually. At the same time, its priorities remain developing the domestic labor market, providing vocational training and expanding employment opportunities for Kyrgyz citizens.

Arlen Aliyasov also noted that Kyrgyzstan remains both a country of origin for labor migrants and a destination for foreign workers. Kyrgyz citizens often seek higher wages abroad, while some domestic industries need additional workers and specialists with specific qualifications.