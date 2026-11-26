The number of officially registered unemployed people is declining in Kyrgyzstan, while the city of Osh is seeing the opposite trend. Data from the National Statistical Committee for the first nine months of 2026 say.

As of October 1, the country had 35,022 officially registered unemployed people, down 18 percent compared with the same date last year.

However, the city of Osh recorded 3,464 unemployed people, an increase of 12.5 percent over the year. Osh was the only region in the statistics to report an increase in this indicator.

The largest number of officially registered unemployed people was recorded in Osh region, at 9,446. However, this figure was down 18.6 percent compared with last year.

Jalal-Abad region had 9,058 registered unemployed people, Batken region 3,931 and Bishkek 2,503.

The number of registered unemployed people in the capital fell by 24.7 percent over the year, while Batken region recorded a decline of 38.6 percent.

As of October 1, a total of 56,700 people seeking employment were registered with state employment services. This was 7.9 percent fewer than a year earlier.

Women accounted for 46.5 percent of all officially registered unemployed people.

The registered unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan stood at 1.2 percent of the total labour force.

The figure, however, covers only people officially registered as unemployed and does not include all residents who are out of work but have not applied to state employment services.