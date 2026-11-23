More than half of Kyrgyzstan’s working population is employed in the informal sector. According to the World Bank, in 2023, 56 percent of people were working informally in their primary jobs.

The figures are included in the Country Private Sector Diagnostic for the Kyrgyz Republic, prepared by the World Bank in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and published in November 2026.

According to the report, around 1.75 million people were employed in Kyrgyzstan’s informal economy in 2023. The sector accounted for an estimated 19 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Experts note that high levels of informal employment remain a major obstacle to private sector development.

Many small businesses operate outside the formal economy because of low productivity and profitability. Under these conditions, entrepreneurs do not always see an economic benefit in formalizing their operations.

However, operating informally creates additional barriers. Informal businesses find it harder to obtain bank loans, sign formal contracts, attract investment and access larger markets.

For workers, informal employment can mean limited access to social protection and other guarantees provided for under labour legislation.

The World Bank says the situation is exacerbated by fragmented tax and social insurance systems, uneven enforcement of legislation and labour regulations that are not sufficiently adapted to the needs of small businesses, subcontracting and home-based production.

The study also identified another structural problem in Kyrgyzstan’s economy: the near absence of medium-sized businesses.

In 2020–2024, medium-sized enterprises accounted for just 0.1 percent of all businesses. Most companies remained microenterprises, which face difficulties expanding production, adopting new technologies and entering export markets.

Experts also cite high borrowing costs, stringent collateral requirements and limited access to long-term financing as additional obstacles.

The report’s authors stress that sustainable private sector development in Kyrgyzstan requires conditions that make formal business operations more accessible and economically attractive to entrepreneurs.

Reducing informal employment, improving access to financing and developing medium-sized businesses are identified as important conditions for the country’s further economic transformation.