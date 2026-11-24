Kyrgyzstan is developing an integrated electronic system to consolidate government agencies’ data on work permits issued to foreign nationals. The State Tax Service (STS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State Committee for National Security (SCNS) will be connected to the system, STS Chairman Almambet Shykmamatov told journalists.

According to him, the system will allow government agencies to access real-time information on foreign nationals arriving in Kyrgyzstan for employment.

Each agency will use the data within its respective remit. The Tax Service will monitor whether employers pay taxes for foreign employees, while the SCNS will track the legality of their stay in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also have access to the information.

The Tax Service representative explained that government agencies previously operated separately and had no shared automated system for registration and monitoring. The new integrated module will consolidate the information and speed up data exchange between agencies.

According to Shykmamatov, this will help government bodies make decisions more quickly, ensure public safety and compliance with the law, and protect the rights of both employers and employees.

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the quota for hiring foreign workers in Kyrgyzstan to 120,000 for 2027. The quota stands at 100,000 for 2026. In 2025, it was initially set at 25,000 before being raised to 42,000.

Countries seeking quotas to employ their nationals in Kyrgyzstan include China, India, Turkey and Pakistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been responsible for allocating the quotas since 2025.