More than 50 children of Kyrgyz citizens who were staying abroad, including in Russia, have been brought back to Kyrgyzstan this year. Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration Almaz Imangaziev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs.

According to him, the ministry, together with law enforcement agencies, is developing a mechanism that would require parents who go abroad to work and leave their children in the care of relatives to formalize legal guardianship.

This would increase the accountability of adults who actually look after the children and help ensure that their rights are protected.

The committee heard a report on the ministry’s activities in 2025 and from January to October 2026.