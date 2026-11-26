A job and career fair for young people was held in Bishkek on November 26, aimed at helping young professionals, university graduates and students find employment. The event was organized by the Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, in cooperation with the International University of the Kyrgyz Republic.

More than 40 employers took part in the fair, offering over 4,000 vacancies in various fields, including economics, law, information technology, education, journalism, management and other sectors.

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Participants had the opportunity to speak directly with representatives of organizations, learn about current job openings, attend interviews and explore employment opportunities.

As part of the event, career guidance tests, interactive games and a university tour were organized for schoolchildren from Bishkek. In addition, employment service specialists provided consultations on job placement, vocational training, youth internships and government employment support programs.

It should be noted that job fairs are organized not only in the capital but also across all regions of the country.