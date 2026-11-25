Kyrgyzstan will introduce an experimental regulatory regime for labor migration and citizenship matters from January 1, 2027. The relevant decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Under the decree, the experiment will run until December 31, 2027. During this period, a number of functions currently performed by various government agencies will be transferred to the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

In particular, the ministry will be responsible for processing and issuing residence documents in Kyrgyzstan, registering foreign nationals and stateless persons, and issuing a unified work permit and residence card.

The ministry will also assume certain powers related to citizenship matters within the scope of its legally defined authority, as well as migration control over foreign workers.

A new Department for Migration Affairs will be established under the ministry to carry out these tasks. According to the decree, the new department will operate on a self-financing basis, and its staff will be recruited through open competitive selection.

Until the new department is fully operational, the existing authorized agencies will continue processing documents. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to ensure the uninterrupted provision of public services during the transition period.

Other changes will concern the recruitment of foreign workers. The government has been instructed to review the procedure for allocating national quotas for foreign workers and suspend the commission-based review procedures stipulated by current legislation.

Work will also continue on improving the unified document that grants foreign nationals, except tourists, the right to reside and work in Kyrgyzstan.

Another area of reform involves a security deposit mechanism for employers hiring foreign workers. These funds are intended to cover the administrative deportation of foreign nationals who violate migration laws.

The Ministry of Labor has been instructed to monitor the experimental framework and assess its implementation by July 1, 2027.

If the results are positive, the ministry must submit draft regulatory legal acts to the presidential administration by September 1, 2027, to formalize the changes.