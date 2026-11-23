A job and career fair for young people will be held at the International University of the Kyrgyz Republic on November 26.

The event is being organized by the Bishkek City Employment Promotion Office of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration in cooperation with the university.

More than 40 employers will take part, offering over 4,000 vacancies in various fields, including economics, law, IT, education, journalism, management and other sectors.

The main aim of the fair is to help young people, university graduates and early-career professionals find jobs. It will also give participants an opportunity to meet employers directly, attend job interviews and receive employment offers.

Career guidance tests, games and a tour of the university will be organized for school students in Bishkek. Employment service specialists will also advise visitors on job opportunities, vocational training, youth internships and other government employment support programs.