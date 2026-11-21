A guesthouse for parents of children undergoing cancer treatment is under construction in Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services reported.

The 3,500-square-meter facility is located on the grounds of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

The guesthouse will accommodate 70 people. It will include 14 double rooms, four staff offices, a conference hall, a gym, a dining hall, a laundry room, sanitary facilities, storage rooms and a prayer room.

The project is being financed from the President’s Stabilization Fund.