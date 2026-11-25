A new pretrial detention center (SIZO No. 21) of the State Penitentiary Service, designed to hold up to 1,500 inmates, has been opened in the village of Nizhniy Norus in Issyk-Ata district. The facility was built as part of an ongoing initiative to relocate penitentiary institutions outside populated areas.

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The total area of the complex is 24,000 square meters. For staff members, the project also includes a two-building residential complex with 48 apartments, a gym, an outdoor sports ground, and a parking lot.

The opening ceremony was attended by head of the State Penitentiary Service Chingiz Kozhoshev, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (parliament), as well as representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ombudsman’s Institute, and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Chingiz Kozhoshev noted that the previous SIZO No. 21, located on Kulatov Street in Bishkek, was built between 1941 and 1943. “Over the years, the facility faced overcrowding, underfunding, and other challenges,” he stated.

According to the head of the penitentiary service, the new facility was constructed in a relatively short period with the support of the country’s leadership. He emphasized that detention conditions at the new center have been brought into compliance with Kyrgyzstan’s international obligations and national legislation.

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“The construction of such a large-scale facility was fully funded from the republican budget. The new complex will provide staff with modern infrastructure and safe working conditions,” Kozhoshev said.

He thanked the state for supporting the project and affirmed that penitentiary service personnel are ready to maintain order within the facilities and ensure public safety.

The old SIZO No. 21 in central Bishkek will cease operations.