Licenses of 19 construction companies suspended in Bishkek

Measures are being taken against construction companies that fail to meet their obligations. Licenses of 19 construction companies have been suspended in Bishkek, Deputy Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Bakai Turdugulov said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction.

He added that three more construction companies had their licenses revoked.

According to Turdugulov, work is underway on 46 unfinished construction projects in Bishkek. The authorities are collecting the necessary documents and considering possible ways to resolve the problems.

As an example, he cited the company Doolot Kurulush. A state directorate has been established to address issues related to its construction projects, while the Ministry of Construction has become a co-founder and joined efforts to complete the buildings.

In addition, the capital has eight construction projects that have remained unfinished for about 10 years. The ministry is collecting documents and taking the necessary steps to address these cases.