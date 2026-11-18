The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek commented on social media reports alleging a mass brawl between the Kyrgyzstan and Yemen U17 football teams.

According to police, reports of a mass brawl are untrue.

« There was a brief scuffle between the players, but no one was injured. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek

Patrol police officers who were at the scene to maintain public order promptly intervened, stopped the confrontation and restored order, the department added.

The match of Kyrgyzstan’s U17 team against Yemen in the qualifying round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup ended in a 0-0 draw.