Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeated Vietnam 2-1, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The friendly match was played on November 17 in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

The hosts took the lead in the first half and went into the break 1-0 ahead.

Kyrgyzstan turned the game around in the closing minutes. Valery Kichin equalized in the 86th minute, before Erbol Atabaev scored the winning goal.