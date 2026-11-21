Construction of a modern sports complex for the B. Turusbekov Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Education and Sports is underway in Bishkek. The project is being financed by the Stabilization Fund.

According to the architectural design, the facility will have a total floor area of 12,000 square meters. The new complex will include an indoor swimming pool measuring 1,250 square meters and meeting Olympic standards, a training pool, and spectator stands with a seating capacity of 560.

The complex will also feature an outdoor football stadium, two mini-football pitches, two basketball courts and a beach soccer pitch.

Construction is being carried out by the state enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush. Excavation work has been completed, and concrete pouring is now underway.

The new facilities are being developed in line with modern architectural requirements and international standards at the academy, which has a 70-year history. The project is expected to expand sports infrastructure, improve training conditions for athletes and contribute to the further development of the country’s sports sector.