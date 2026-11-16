Underground pedestrian crossing to be built on Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road

Construction of an underground pedestrian crossing has begun at the 68th kilometer of the strategically important Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road, specifically at Tokmok-Avtozhol (named after Dunlarov) checkpoint. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

Previously, the high speed of vehicles in this area created dangerous conditions for pedestrians forced to cross the roadway, posing significant road safety challenges.

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The new crossing is intended to ensure pedestrian safety, prevent traffic accidents, and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Construction work commenced on November 15 and is scheduled to be completed by December 15. The project is being funded by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take the temporary inconveniences with understanding and to follow road signs and safety requirements in the construction area.