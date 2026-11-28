A total of 4.7 kilograms of drugs were discovered during an operation in Zhumgal district, Naryn region. The regional police department reported.

According to the department, anti-narcotics officers conducted an inspection at the 207th kilometer of Balykchy–Kazarman road, in the village of Sary-Bulun, Zhumgal district.

They stopped a K5 vehicle and found a black package in the trunk containing a yellow plant-based substance with a distinctive smell. The substance was seized in accordance with established procedures. Its total weight was 4.7 kilograms.

The driver and passengers were also examined. Medical tests showed that the driver, identified as M.A., and passenger N.A. had used drugs.

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A criminal case has been opened. As part of the investigation, searches were conducted at the suspects’ residences. At the home of S.B., an alleged associate of the detainees, police found 93 grams of a substance with a distinctive smell. A TOZ-8 firearm was discovered at N.A.’s residence.

Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered for the substances, while a forensic ballistic examination has been commissioned for the firearm.

S.B., 51, was detained as part of the criminal investigation. By a ruling of the Zhumgal District Court, he was remanded in custody for two months and placed in pretrial detention facility No. 24 in Naryn.

Investigative measures are currently underway to establish whether M.A. and N.A. were involved in the crime.