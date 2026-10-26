Moscow selected to host 2030 World Weightlifting Championships

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has selected Moscow to host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships. The decision was made at a meeting of the IWF Executive Board.

This is the first positive decision since 2022 to award Russia the right to host a competition in an Olympic sport.

In the summer of 2026, the International Olympic Committee allowed international sports federations to decide independently whether to hold competitions in Russia.

The IWF became the first federation for an Olympic sport to grant Russia the right to host a world-level competition after February 2022.