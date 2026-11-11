Russia to introduce additional tax on migrant workers' family members in 2027

Starting next year, migrant workers in Russia will have to pay an additional tax for each family member accompanying them to the country. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced this during a government hour session at the Federation Council.

"We have initiated the adoption of a law that will financially restrict migrant workers' ability to bring their non-working relatives to Russia. Starting in 2027, additional taxation will apply to each family member arriving with them," he said.

Kolokoltsev added that the new measure is intended to reduce the burden on the social sector. He stressed that foreign nationals residing in Russia should contribute to funding the public services and benefits provided by the state through tax payments.

The minister said that since last year, the number of non-working family members of migrant workers who are also not enrolled in education has decreased by 20 percent.

According to him, around 7 million foreign nationals have entered Russia in the first nine months of 2026, almost 10 percent fewer than during the same period in 2025.