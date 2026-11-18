As part of discussions on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russia has included a demand for NATO to end “any military activity” in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia. The New York Times reported, citing an unofficial document outlining the Kremlin’s position.

The latest round of talks involving Washington, Moscow and Kyiv took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on November 10–11, following a break since February. The parties have not officially disclosed details of the discussions.

The media outlet said it had obtained a copy of the document from one of the participants in the talks. Another source familiar with the meeting confirmed its authenticity.

The document is dated November 10, 2026. According to the NYT, it says Moscow is calling for a revision of NATO’s military presence in Europe and regions neighboring Russia.

In particular, the Kremlin is demanding that NATO:

Return its military presence to the positions it held in 1997, before the alliance’s eastward expansion;

Rule out any further NATO enlargement;

End the alliance’s military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia;

Halt supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Russia is also demanding that Western countries stop all deliveries of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine and that Ukraine be admitted to the European Union only if it is excluded from the bloc’s common defense policy. The Kremlin is also insisting that France and the United Kingdom not use their nuclear weapons to defend Europe.

Participants in the talks told the NYT that the document sets out Russia’s initial negotiating position. According to the newspaper’s sources, Russian representatives indicated that President Vladimir Putin “could show flexibility” on certain points. However, they said Moscow views the Cold War period and the Warsaw Pact, led by the Soviet Union, as a model for Europe’s postwar order.

U.S. Presidential Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told the Russian side that much had changed since December 2021 and urged the Kremlin to “look to the future,” the article says.

The Abu Dhabi meeting marked the first trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv on resolving the conflict since February.

Representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany and France were also in Abu Dhabi but did not officially take part in the negotiations. Only the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations met with them.