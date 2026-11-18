A military transport An-12 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast while performing a scheduled flight. The plane went down in an uninhabited area. All 19 people on board, including the crew, were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

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The preliminary cause of the crash is believed to be a technical malfunction.

Fuel leakage, an engine fire and hydraulic system failure are among the main theories being considered in connection with the An-12 crash in Kuzbass, media reported.

The aircraft requested an emergency landing in Kemerovo after covering approximately a quarter of its route from Novosibirsk to Kansk.

According to preliminary data, the nacelle of one of the engines burned out, and the fuel system sustained damage.

An investigative team and an aviation accident commission are working to determine the exact cause of the crash. Emergency services are operating at the scene.