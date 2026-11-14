Sheremetyevo customs officers stop smuggling of 136M rubles to Kyrgyzstan

Customs officers at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport have stopped an attempt to take 136 million rubles out of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

The officers became suspicious of a 28-year-old Russian citizen. The man checked in a suitcase and handed it over as checked baggage, then proceeded to the departure area carrying only hand luggage.

During an inspection of his baggage, customs officers found 108 bundles of 5,000-ruble banknotes secured with rubber bands. Another 7 million rubles were found in his hand luggage.

The man refused to explain the origin of the money.

In an administrative case involving a violation of restrictions on the export of cash, a court ordered the confiscation of the amount exceeding the permitted limit.

The Federal Customs Service reminds travelers that exporting cash exceeding the equivalent of 1 million rubles to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is prohibited.