295 convicted citizens transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

A total of 295 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to continue serving their sentences at home. The figures, as of November 12, were provided to 24.kg news agency by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, the number of convicted citizens transferred to Kyrgyzstan has increased significantly in recent years. Russia transferred 66 people in 2021, 54 in 2022, 79 in 2023, 128 in 2024 and 237 in 2025.

Thus, the figure for the first part of 2026 has already exceeded the total for the previous year and is more than four times higher than in 2021.

In addition, procedures to transfer another 65 Kyrgyz citizens convicted by Russian courts have been completed. They are currently awaiting transfer to their home country.

The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that each transfer request is considered individually, taking into account applicable legislation, international agreements and the circumstances of the specific case.

As of November 12, the agency had rejected requests to transfer 52 convicted individuals. Of these, 21 were sentenced for crimes against sexual inviolability and sexual freedom, seven for terrorist offenses, and another 24 for other crimes, including murder and kidnapping.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that serving a sentence in one’s country of citizenship has humanitarian significance, allowing convicts to maintain contact with their families and loved ones and prepare for their return to society.

To strengthen this work, the opening of a representative office of Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office in Russia is expected in the near future. Within its mandate, the office will protect the rights and legitimate interests of Kyrgyz citizens, cooperate with Russian authorities and assist in handling citizens’ appeals.

Particular attention will be paid to the rights of Kyrgyzstanis held in detention facilities and their transfer to Kyrgyzstan to continue serving their sentences.