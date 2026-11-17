Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kuban increased by approximately 26 percent in the first half of the year, Yulia Prikhodko, Head of the Department of Business Development and Foreign Economic Activity of the Krasnodar Krai, announced.

According to the regional government’s press service, the region is hosting a meeting with a purchasing delegation of entrepreneurs from Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. The event was organized by the Export Support Center with the assistance of local authorities.

The meeting is taking place within the framework of the “International Cooperation and Export” national project. The delegations include importers of fertilizers, agrochemicals, compound feed, agricultural machinery, and food products. The program features B2B negotiations, visits to production sites, and a roundtable discussion.

Prikhodko noted that trade turnover between the Krasnodar Krai and Kyrgyzstan continues to grow, with exports accounting for about 60 percent of mutual trade.

Kyrgyzstan purchases ferrous metals, fruits, nuts, plastics, vegetable oils, and dyes from Kuban enterprises. Meanwhile, Georgia maintains high demand for food and agricultural products from the Krasnodar Krai.

Kyrgyz entrepreneurs intend to discuss prospects for long-term partnerships with enterprises producing agricultural goods, animal feed, fertilizers, and machinery.