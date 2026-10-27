More than 7 kg of drugs worth 46 million soms seized in Bishkek

Officers of the Interior Ministry’s Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking have detained suspects accused of large-scale drug distribution.

According to the ministry, a foreign national identified as S. B. and a Kyrgyz citizen identified as M. A., both born in 2000, were detained in Bishkek.

"During a special operation, officers discovered and seized 6 kilograms and 300 grams of the synthetic drug mephedrone and 1 kilogram of charas,” the service said.

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The estimated value of the seized drugs is around 46 million soms.

According to investigators, the foreign national had previously been involved in drug distribution in Georgia, Armenia and Russia. Information has also been obtained indicating that his alleged accomplice, M. A., was involved in drug distribution on the Indonesian island of Bali.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which covers the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the criminal activity and uncover drug trafficking channels.