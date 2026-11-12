Kyrgyzstan in talks with Germany, Austria on pension rights for migrant workers

Kyrgyzstan is negotiating pension agreements with Germany and Austria to protect the pension rights of its citizens working abroad. Social Fund Chairman Baktiyar Aliev said this on the air of «Open Cabinet» program on Birinchi Radio.

According to Aliev, negotiations with Austria have reached the stage of coordinating an intergovernmental agreement. He said he had signed a document with the head of Austria's pension fund, but further government procedures, including parliamentary consideration, must be completed before the arrangements can fully take effect.

Negotiations with Germany are also ongoing. Representatives of the German pension fund are expected to visit Kyrgyzstan in April 2027.

«I think we will complete work on the agreement with Germany in 2027,» Aliev said.

He noted that negotiations with European countries have been challenging. According to him, the Social Fund has had to send repeated requests to foreign partners and use international pension fund associations to establish contacts.

Kyrgyzstan is currently negotiating pension arrangements with around 20 countries.

The Social Fund chairman hopes that progress with Austria and Germany will help accelerate talks with other European countries, including France and Italy.

He expects Kyrgyzstan to conclude relevant agreements with a significant number of European countries over the next four to five years.

However, these are still plans and ongoing negotiations, rather than new agreements with Germany and Austria that have entered into force.

Aliev recalled that an agreement on pension provision for workers from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states has been in effect since 2021.

He also said Kyrgyzstan has pension agreements with Turkey and South Korea, while a corresponding document with China was signed earlier.

International pension agreements are designed to regulate the recognition of employment periods, pension rights and benefit payments for citizens who have worked in different countries. Specific arrangements will depend on the terms of each agreement.