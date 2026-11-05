Family alleges Kyrgyzstani coerced into joining war, MFA sends note to Russia

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia sent a diplomatic note to the Russian Foreign Ministry requesting that it ensure the swift return home of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Elistan Toktogulov. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported this on November 5.

The move follows a media report about a Kyrgyz national who ended up at a military unit in Russia as a result of alleged fraudulent actions by unidentified individuals.

The embassy also asked the competent Russian authorities to investigate the circumstances, identify those responsible and hold them accountable in accordance with the law.

Diplomats remain in regular contact with Elistan Toktogulov’s relatives. The Foreign Ministry said the situation was under its control and that efforts to provide the necessary assistance were ongoing.

The ministry urges citizens to carefully review contracts and other agreements before signing them, paying particular attention to their obligations and legal consequences. It assured that it would continue working to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad.

On November 4, relatives of 21-year-old Elistan Toktogulov appealed to the authorities in Manas for help in bringing him home. According to his brother, Bayastan Kushtarbek uulu, the young man found a job offer in Russia through Instagram. He was promised work as a loader, security guard or car mechanic with a monthly salary from 105,000 to 110,000 Russian rubles.

His relatives allege that after arriving in Russia, he was deceived and is now being coerced—under threat—into going to fight in the war in Ukraine.