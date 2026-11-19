Kyrgyzstan proposed exempting children of Kyrgyz citizens from mandatory Russian language proficiency tests when enrolling in Russian schools. The initiative was put forward by Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev during a meeting with Lilia Gumerova, Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture.

According to the parliament’s press service, Mamataliev proposed taking into account the official status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan when deciding whether children should be required to take the test.

The speaker also proposed establishing preliminary testing and advisory support centers at Kyrgyz schools. This would allow children to prepare for admission to Russian educational institutions before leaving Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting also addressed the construction of nine Russian-language schools in Kyrgyzstan under a joint project with Russia. The first three schools are scheduled to open in 2027 in Bishkek, Batken and Karakol.

Marlen Mamataliev thanked the Russian side for providing 700 annual quotas for Kyrgyz citizens to study at Russian universities. At the same time, he proposed increasing the number of places, particularly at leading universities in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Lilia Gumerova, in turn, expressed her readiness to support efforts to create favorable conditions for Kyrgyz citizens pursuing education in Russia.

The parties also discussed expanding cooperation in science, culture, academic exchanges and joint educational projects.

The proposal to exempt children of Kyrgyz citizens from Russian language testing remains just a proposal. No decision by the Russian side on the matter has been reported.