More than 4,000 mortgage apartments under construction in Batken

The State Mortgage Company (SMC) is building three multi-storey residential buildings in Batken, with a combined capacity of more than 4,000 apartments. Company representatives have answered key questions from prospective residents regarding water supply, sewage and electricity.

According to Akylbek Orozov, a SMC representative, wastewater treatment facilities with a capacity of 8,000 cubic meters are being built on a site covering approximately four hectares.

To provide drinking water to the residential buildings, a 12,000-cubic-meter reservoir is under construction on a two-hectare site. Four wells are also being drilled nearby. The facilities are expected to be commissioned in the near future.

A 35-megawatt substation is also planned to ensure electricity supply. The project is valued at 228 million soms.

According to SMC, around 3,500 people in Batken are currently on the company's housing waiting list. The number of applications has been increasing as construction nears completion.

According to President Sadyr Japarov, a total of 9,371 apartments have been commissioned nationwide under the State Mortgage Company's program.

SMC is currently building more than 83,000 apartments across 65 sites in the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Bishkek.