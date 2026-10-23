More than 12,000 apartments under construction in Jalal-Abad region

Construction of 15 residential complexes comprising 12,532 apartments is underway in Jalal-Abad region. Meanwhile, 9,183 people are on the waiting list for housing under the government’s My Home program. President Sadyr Japarov announced the figures on October 23 during meetings with residents of Tash-Kumyr and Kara-Kul.

According to the president, since 2025, a total of 2,779 families have received homes with the assistance of the State Mortgage Company. A residential complex with 180 apartments is currently under construction in Kara-Kul.

During the meetings, President also spoke about the economic development of the cities.

In Tash-Kumyr, the city’s own budget revenues amounted to 114.9 million soms in 2021. In 2025, approved revenues reached 125 million soms. An additional 389.9 million soms was allocated from the national budget, bringing the city’s total revenue to around 515 million soms.

In Kara-Kul, own-source revenues rose from 112 million to 262 million soms over the same period, an increase of 2.3 times. Including 319 million soms allocated from the national budget, the city’s total revenue reached 581 million soms in 2025.

Sadyr Japarov also highlighted the development of the energy sector. He announced the start of reconstruction work at the Kurpsai hydropower plant and recalled the launch of a new 18-megawatt hydropower plant in Kara-Kul a year ago.

Work also continues on Kambarata-1 hydropower project and commissioning of the second generating unit at Kambarata-2 plant.

The president stressed that hydropower development is essential to increasing electricity generation and ensuring a reliable power supply for households and businesses.

Speaking about industry, Japarov said a coal mining and processing project was being implemented in Tash-Kumyr. The facility is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

Other priorities include the construction and renovation of schools, kindergartens and cultural centers, as well as ensuring access to clean drinking water.

According to Japarov, the authorities aim to fully address the shortage of school facilities by 2028, after which they will focus on building kindergartens and cultural centers.

Following the president’s remarks, the meetings continued in a question-and-answer format.