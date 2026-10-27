Kyrgyzaltyn housing to be transferred to Kazarman residents

In Kyrgyzstan, property belonging to Kyrgyzaltyn and its subsidiary Makmal Gold Company will be transferred to the state and subsequently registered as the property of residents of Nur-Zhaiyk microdistrict in the village of Kazarman, Toguz-Toro district. President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree on October 26.

Under the document, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and its subsidiary, Makmal Gold Company LLC, offered to transfer movable and immovable property located in Nur-Zhaiyk residential area to the state free of charge.

The president approved the initiative and instructed the State Property Management Agency to take ownership of the assets on behalf of the state and then transfer them to the district administration.

Local authorities, together with local government bodies, must ensure the preservation of the property and carry out the necessary legal and administrative procedures to register the real estate in the names of the citizens specified in the decree.

The Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region will coordinate the process.

The decree will take effect in 10 days.