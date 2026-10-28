Single mother working as courier receives three-room apartment

A single mother of two who worked as a courier while raising her children on her own has received a three-room apartment in Bishkek. She asked for the money left over after the purchase to be donated to other people in need.

Kyrgyzstanis raised $130,000 for Azhar in just two days. The apartment was purchased for $102,000. The woman decided to use the remaining funds to help others in need.

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The story attracted widespread attention after a video emerged showing a girl sleeping on an electric moped while her mother delivered an order. The footage quickly spread on social media and prompted an outpouring of support. An Instagram account was subsequently created for the woman, with details for donations.

This is not the first such case in Kyrgyzstan. In the spring, a video circulated on social media showing another woman working as a courier while pushing a child's stroller. Following the public response, the State Mortgage Company gave her an apartment.

Stories of women raising children alone and struggling financially regularly elicit a strong public response. Following divorce, children generally remain with their mothers, who must provide for their families on their own. Some women turn to the president for help.

Meanwhile, the issue of unpaid child support remains pressing. According to the latest data, outstanding child support payments in Kyrgyzstan have exceeded 6 billion soms.