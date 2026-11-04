Construction Ministry bans apartment sales before completion of foundation work

Developers in Kyrgyzstan are prohibited from selling apartments and commercial premises, signing shared-equity construction agreements and advertising projects before the completion of the initial construction phase, known as the zero cycle. The relevant order was signed by Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdаn Oruntaev.

The zero cycle refers to the construction stage that includes laying the foundation and fully completing all underground construction work.

Under the order, developers are prohibited from the following activities until this stage is completed:

selling residential and non-residential premises in buildings under construction;

signing shared-equity agreements, preliminary contracts and other civil-law agreements involving the raising of funds from individuals and legal entities for construction;

advertising construction projects.

The Department of State Architectural and Construction Control has been instructed to identify violations, including illegal advertising, premature sales and the unlawful raising of funds. If violations are detected, the department will take action within its authority.

The Ministry of Construction said it has already begun explaining the new requirements to construction companies. Company executives have been informed of the regulations and warned about liability for non-compliance.

According to the ministry, the order is aimed at protecting homebuyers' money and rights, as well as reducing the risks associated with investing in projects that have not yet reached the required stage of construction.