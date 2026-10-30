Meeting of Heads of Government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan held in Bishkek

An official meeting of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, took place at Ala-Archa State Residence, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A guard of honor was lined up for the ceremony, the national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were raised, and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

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Following the greetings, the heads of government reviewed the guard of honor, paid tribute to the national flags and introduced members of their official delegations to each other.

Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Kyrgyzstan the previous day.

Earlier reports said the two heads of government would hold talks during the visit. Kasymaliev and Bektenov are also scheduled to attend the Second Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum and hold the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.