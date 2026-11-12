Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to step up cooperation on mountain ecosystem conservation

A bilateral meeting was held between Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobaev and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

Particular attention was paid to mountain-related issues and the need for joint efforts to preserve mountain ecosystems. The conservation of biodiversity, particularly the transboundary snow leopard population, was another key topic of discussion.

The sides noted the need to expand cooperation under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP), including joint monitoring, the exchange of scientific data, efforts to combat poaching and the preservation of natural migration corridors.

The meeting reaffirmed both countries’ mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts to address common environmental and climate challenges in Central Asia.