Kazakhstan has significantly reduced the number of inspections of Kyrgyz vehicles at the shared border. While around 10 percent of vehicles crossing the border were inspected in 2022, the figure fell to approximately 3 percent by the end of 2025. Kyrgyz Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kudaibergen Bazarbaev announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, negotiations with the Kazakh side have resulted in positive progress on border controls.

"In 2025, only 643 out of 18,254 vehicles crossing the border were inspected. This is about 3 percent. There is a positive downward trend in the number of inspections, and there are currently no apparent obstacles," the ambassador said.

He explained, however, that inspections continue because violations are still being detected. In particular, last spring, trucks carrying 18 people who were attempting to illegally enter a third country were detained at the border with Kazakhstan.

Bazarbaev also spoke about the implementation of Kazakhstan's QazETA system. It was initially planned to become a paid service in 2026. However, following negotiations with the Kazakh side, Kyrgyzstan secured the cancellation of the fee and the postponement of the system's launch until July 1, 2027.

According to the ambassador, efforts to inform Kyrgyz citizens about the system should be carried out before that date.

He also said that Kazakhstan provides exemptions for 29 categories of citizens, who are not subject to the system's requirements for 72 hours. These include children under 16, people over 65 and other categories. Labor migrants are also exempt. According to the ambassador's estimates, between 67,000 and 70,000 Kyrgyz labor migrants currently live in Kazakhstan.

Bazarbaev further reported that the Kyrgyz prime minister visited Kazakhstan on October 30. During the talks, Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry agreed to expand the list of categories of citizens exempt from QazETA requirements.