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Chingiz Aitmatov Cultural Center opened in Almaty

13:41, 14 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A cultural center named after Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov and a bust of the writer have been unveiled at Turan University in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

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According to the Ministry of Culture, the project was initiated by Kyrgyz Consul General Zhenishbek Asankulov. The initiative was supported by Turan University Rector Rakhman Alshan uulu. Kyrgyz nationals living in Almaty also made a significant contribution to the project.

“The opening of the cultural center is an important step towards promoting the spiritual and literary heritage of the Kyrgyz people abroad, strengthening Kyrgyz-Kazakh cultural ties and introducing younger generations to the works of the great writer,” the ministry said.

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