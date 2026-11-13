Kulikov to move production of celebration cakes to Kazakhstan

In January 2027, confectionery company Kulikov plans to launch a 5,000-square-meter production facility in Almaty. Forbes Kazakhstan reported, citing the company’s marketing director, Olesya Kushchenkova.

The new facility will be located in the western part of the city, near Momyshuly Street. The company will move its office and existing food production facility there from the site of the former Belkamit plant. According to the Kulikov representative, the business center where the company is currently based has been slated for demolition for the second year running, forcing it to find a quick solution.

At the same time, the company has put its project to build a large factory in Kazakhstan on hold.

“The large factory project is on pause for now. We have frozen it and are focusing all our efforts on opening the Momyshuly facility by the end of the year,” Olesya Kushchenkova said.

She did not rule out the possibility that the company might reconsider the location of the planned large factory, adding that the issue was under discussion.

According to Olesya Kushchenkova, the new facility will expand production of ready-made meals, savory baked goods and confectionery products. Production of celebration cakes and some other items in high demand in Kazakhstan will be moved from Bishkek to Almaty. Products manufactured in Almaty are also expected to be supplied to Kyrgyzstan.

Ice cream production will remain in Kyrgyzstan for now. The company cites convenient logistics and lower milk prices as the reasons for this decision.

In August 2025, Kulikov announced plans to build a large factory in Almaty to produce desserts, ice cream, dairy products and ready-made meals. In June 2026, the company reaffirmed that it had no plans to scale down production in Kyrgyzstan, which it considers a priority market.

Kulikov was founded in Kyrgyzstan in 1991. The company entered the Kazakh market in 2013 and began actively expanding its branded store network in 2015.

According to the company, as of November 11, 2026, it operated 61 stores and one coffee shop in Kazakhstan, 55 stores and four coffee shops in Kyrgyzstan, and 38 stores and one coffee shop in Russia.